Brother of Michigan State star Cassius Winston dies after being hit by train
The tragic incident took place Saturday night in Albion, Michigan
The brother of Michigan State star Cassius Winston died in a train accident on Saturday night in Albion, Michigan. According to the Detroit Free Press, Zachary Winston was struck and killed by an Amtrak train. Zachary Winston is a college basketball player for Division III Albion along with his brother, Khy.
After conducting an investigation into the incident, Albion's Public Safety chief told the Free Press that Winston intentionally stepped in front of the train. He was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck at roughly 8:30 p.m. No other injuries were reported.
"Last night, our family lost a student," Albion College president Mauri Ditzler said in a statement on Sunday. "And as families do in difficult times, we must come together to mourn and to embrace one another. We have been in close contact with the student's family and are doing everything we can to support them. In accordance with the family's wishes, we are not sharing a name or details at this time. Please keep the family close in your heart. We plan to offer grief counseling to our community and will be sharing details later today."
Zachary was a member of Albion's basketball team along with Khy Winston, both of whom played against Michigan State on Oct. 29. Zachary missed the game dealing with a hamstring injury.
Cassius Winston and his Spartans are ranked No. 1 in the sport. After falling to No. 2 Kentucky on Tuesday in the Champions Classic, they face Birmingham on Sunday night.
