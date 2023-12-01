Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ Brown Bears

Current Records: Bryant 4-4, Brown 2-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $9.70

What to Know

Bryant is 1-6 against Brown since December of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. The Bryant Bulldogs will head out on the road to face off against the Brown Bears at 7:00 p.m. ET at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. Bryant has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Bryant proved on Monday. They blew past the Pride, posting a 108-74 victory at home. The win was just what Bryant needed coming off of a 100-75 defeat in their prior contest.

Meanwhile, the Bears came up short against the Bobcats on Sunday and fell 82-77.

The losing side was boosted by Nana Owusu-Anane, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds. Kino Lilly Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 21 points.

The victory got the Bulldogs back to even at 4-4. As for the Bears, their loss dropped their record down to 2-6.

Bryant is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Bryant have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Brown struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Brown is a 5-point favorite against Bryant, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bears, as the game opened with the Bears as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

Series History

Brown has won 6 out of their last 7 games against Bryant.