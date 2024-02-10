Who's Playing

Columbia Lions @ Brown Bears

Current Records: Columbia 11-8, Brown 6-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Columbia is 2-8 against the Bears since February of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off at 12:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Brown took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Columbia, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain eight more threes than your opponent, a fact Columbia proved on Saturday. They strolled past the Big Green with points to spare, taking the game 72-56.

Meanwhile, the Bears couldn't handle the Tigers on Saturday and fell 70-60.

The Lions' victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-8. As for the Bears, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-15 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Columbia have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Brown struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Columbia came up short against the Bears in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 84-73. Can Columbia avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Brown has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Columbia.