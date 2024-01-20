Who's Playing

Cornell Big Red @ Brown Bears

Current Records: Cornell 12-3, Brown 5-12

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

What to Know

Cornell has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Cornell Big Red and the Brown Bears will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Cornell has not done well against Penn recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Monday. The Big Red enjoyed a cozy 77-60 victory over the Quakers. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, as Cornell did.

Meanwhile, Brown had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They skirted past the Crimson 74-72.

The Big Red's win was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 12-3. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 88.3 points per game. As for the Bears, their victory bumped their record up to 5-12.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Cornell just can't miss this season, having made 50.4% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Brown, though, as they've only made 41.9% of their shots per game this season. Given Cornell's sizeable advantage in that area, Brown will need to find a way to close that gap.

Cornell came up short against Brown in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 80-66. Can Cornell avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Cornell has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Brown.