Dartmouth Big Green @ Brown Bears

Current Records: Dartmouth 7-9, Brown 9-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.00

What to Know

Dartmouth is 2-8 against Brown since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. The Big Green are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.5 points per game this season.

Last Monday, Dartmouth lost to Yale on the road by a decisive 83-67 margin. The Big Green have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, even though Cornell scored an imposing 82 points on Monday, Brown still came out on top. Brown escaped with a win against Cornell by the margin of a single free throw, 83-82.

Dartmouth's defeat dropped their record down to 7-9. As for Brown, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Dartmouth has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.6 threes per game. However, it's not like Brown struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Dartmouth is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a seven game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Brown is a 4.5-point favorite against Dartmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Brown has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Dartmouth.