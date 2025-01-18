Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in March of 2024 was close, and so far it looks like that's how Harvard and Brown will finish this one. Harvard has jumped out to a quick 35-34 lead against Brown.

Harvard came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Harvard Crimson @ Brown Bears

Current Records: Harvard 5-9, Brown 8-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ivy matchup on schedule as the Brown Bears and the Harvard Crimson are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. The Bears will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Brown is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 98 points two weeks ago, they were much more limited against Yale on Saturday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 79-58 to the Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, Harvard was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 68-64 to Princeton. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Crimson in their matchups with the Tigers: they've now lost seven in a row.

Harvard struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January of 2024.

Brown has traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-6 record this season. As for Harvard, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-9.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Brown has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Harvard, though, as they've been averaging only 32.9. Given Brown's sizable advantage in that area, Harvard will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Brown is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Odds

Brown is a 4.5-point favorite against Harvard, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

Brown has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Harvard.