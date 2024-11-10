Who's Playing

Maine Black Bears @ Brown Bears

Current Records: Maine 1-1, Brown 0-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Brown Bears will look to take advantage of their home-court for the first time this season as they take on the Maine Black Bears at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center.

Brown is headed into their home opener looking to turn things around after starting their season on the road. They were just a bucket shy of victory on Monday and fell 72-71 to Siena. The Bears didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Brown struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Maine posted their biggest win since November 8, 2023 on Wednesday. They put a hurting on Maine-Fort Kent to the tune of 98-47. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 48-22.

Brown came up short against Maine in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 60-49. Will Brown have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Brown has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Maine.