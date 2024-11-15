Who's Playing

New Hamp. Wildcats @ Brown Bears

Current Records: New Hamp. 1-3, Brown 0-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.17

What to Know

The New Hamp. Wildcats are taking a road trip to face off against the Brown Bears at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. The Wildcats are no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

New Hamp. will head out to face Brown after giving up their first home loss of the season on Tuesday. New Hamp. fell 62-56 to Fairfield.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Brown last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Maine by a score of 69-67. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Bears have suffered since November 11, 2023.

New Hamp.'s loss dropped their record down to 1-3. As for Brown, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: New Hamp. has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Brown struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

New Hamp. is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they are 0-3, while Brown is 0-2.

Odds

Brown is a big 8-point favorite against New Hamp., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Hamp. has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Brown.