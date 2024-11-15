Who's Playing

Current Records: New Hamp. 1-3, Brown 0-2

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

What to Know

The New Hamp. Wildcats will face off against the Brown Bears at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. The Wildcats are no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

New Hamp. will head out to face Brown after giving up their first home loss of the season on Tuesday. New Hamp. took a 62-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of Fairfield.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Brown last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Maine by a score of 69-67. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Bears have suffered since November 11, 2023.

New Hamp.'s loss dropped their record down to 1-3. As for Brown, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: New Hamp. has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Brown struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

New Hamp. strolled past Brown when the teams last played back in November of 2023 by a score of 82-64. The rematch might be a little tougher for New Hamp. since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

New Hamp. has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Brown.