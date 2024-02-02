Who's Playing

Penn Quakers @ Brown Bears

Current Records: Penn 9-10, Brown 5-14

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, February 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.75

What to Know

Penn is 9-1 against the Bears since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Both teams will face off in an Ivy battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Penn's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell just short of the Lions by a score of 84-81. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss Penn has suffered against the Lions since February 22, 2019.

Even though they lost, Penn smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Columbia only pulled down nine offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bears were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 75-71 to the Big Green. Brown has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Quakers' loss was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 9-10. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 62.8 points per game. As for the Bears, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-14 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Penn have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Brown struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Penn is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played Brown.

Odds

Brown is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Penn, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Penn has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Brown.