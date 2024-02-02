Who's Playing

Penn Quakers @ Brown Bears

Current Records: Penn 9-10, Brown 5-14

When: Friday, February 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

What to Know

Penn is 9-1 against Brown since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Both teams will face off in an Ivy battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Penn's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Lions by a score of 84-81.

Even though they lost, Penn were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Columbia only pulled down nine offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bears were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 75-71 to the Big Green. Brown has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Quakers' loss was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 9-10. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 62.8 points per game. As for the Bears, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-14 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Penn have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Brown struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went Penn's way against Brown in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 as Penn made off with a 90-69 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Penn since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Penn has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Brown.