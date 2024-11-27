Halftime Report

A win for Brown would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Stony Brook 43-24.

Brown came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ Brown Bears

Current Records: Stony Brook 2-4, Brown 3-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $16.16

What to Know

The Brown Bears will face off against the Stony Brook Seawolves at 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. The Bears are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.2 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Brown earned an 83-76 victory over Canisius. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Bears.

Meanwhile, Stony Brook suffered a grim 82-63 defeat to Columbia on Saturday. The Seawolves have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The win got Brown back to even at 3-3. As for Stony Brook, their loss dropped their record down to 2-4.

Going forward, Brown is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-4 against the spread).

Brown came up short against Stony Brook in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, falling 69-65. Will Brown have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Brown is a big 8.5-point favorite against Stony Brook, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Stony Brook has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Brown.