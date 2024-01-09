Who's Playing

Yale Bulldogs @ Brown Bears

Current Records: Yale 9-6, Brown 4-11

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Brown is 1-9 against Yale since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in an Ivy battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. Brown has insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 1-2 during that stretch of close contests.

Last Tuesday, the Bears were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 71-70 to the Catamounts. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Brown in their matchups with Vermont: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Yale ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They walked away with an 86-78 win over the Bison. With that victory, Yale brought their scoring average up to 75.1 points per game.

The Bears have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-11 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 9-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Brown have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Yale struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Brown came up short against Yale in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, falling 84-75. Can Brown avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Yale has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Brown.