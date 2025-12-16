After a mass shooting at Brown University that killed two people and wounded at least nine others on Saturday, Brown has canceled its two basketball games scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 21. The men's team was scheduled to travel to Los Angeles to face USC while the women's team had a home game against Monmouth.

The school announced the decision to cancel both games on Tuesday morning as police were still looking for the gunman. On Sunday, Brown canceled "all remaining undergraduate, graduate and medical classes, exams, and papers or projects" for the rest of the semester.

Brown's men's team is 5-7 and last played Dec. 9 against Providence. The Bears are not scheduled to play again until Dec. 31, when they host Division III opponent Johnson & Wales. The women's team is 7-4 and is coming off a win over Merrimack. Its next scheduled game is at home on Dec. 29 against Wheaton.

USC said in a statement that it will replace Brown with a "different opponent" for Sunday afternoon.

"The entire USC community sends its support to Brown University following the tragedy that has impacted its students, staff, alumni and the city of Providence," USC said in a release.

Monmouth also expressed its support for Brown.

"Monmouth extends its thoughts and support to the Brown University community during this time," the school said.