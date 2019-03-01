Brown vs. Columbia odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from advanced model on 107-79 roll
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Columbia vs. Brown 10,000 times.
The Friday night college basketball schedule tips off with an Ivy League battle at 5 p.m. ET when the Columbia Lions (7-17, 2-8) travel to Pizzitola Sports Center to take on the Brown Bears (17-9, 5-5). The Ivy League's automatic NCAA Tournament bid goes to the winner of the regular season title, so this game is pivotal for Brown since the Bears are three games out of first place. The Lions will look to play spoiler in a matchup where the Bears are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Brown vs. Columbia odds, with the over-under for total points set at 139. Before locking in any Brown vs. Columbia picks of your own, be sure to use the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven model.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned nearly $4,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 17 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a blistering 107-79 run on against the spread picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.
Now it's locked in on Brown vs. Columbia. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it's also locked in a confident against the spread pick that hits in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see that one at SportsLine.
The model has taken into account Brown's strong three-game winning streak. The Bears have also won four of their last five and that run included impressive Ivy League victories over Princeton and Harvard, two of the teams they're trying to catch in the standings.
Sophomore guard Desmond Cambridge has been the catalyst for the Bears, leading the team with 16.1 points per game this season. He exploded for 30 against Harvard a week ago in a game he hit 5-of-8 shots from beyond the arc.
But there's plenty of reason to believe that the Lions could cover the Columbia vs. Brown spread as well.
Though they are out of conference title consideration and just 7-17 overall, staying competitive hasn't been an issue. Look no further than their matchup with Brown two weeks ago, a game in which the Lions almost pulled off an upset in a 65-63 final. Three Lions hit double-digits in that game, led by 16 points from sophomore guard Gabe Stefanini.
They've had close calls against Harvard, Yale, and Cornell as well and own a winning record against the spread as road underdogs this season..
Who wins Columbia vs. Brown? And which side of the spread cashes in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Columbia vs. Brown spread you should be all over, all from the model that has returned more than $4,000 to $100 players the last two years.
