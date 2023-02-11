Who's Playing

Cornell @ Brown

Current Records: Cornell 15-7; Brown 12-10

What to Know

The Cornell Big Red are on the road again Saturday and play against the Brown Bears at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. Brown will be strutting in after a win while the Big Red will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Cornell was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 92-86 to the Pennsylvania Quakers.

Meanwhile, things were close when the Bears and the Harvard Crimson clashed on Saturday, but Brown ultimately edged out the opposition 68-65.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Cornell is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Cornell against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

The Big Red are now 15-7 while Brown sits at 12-10. Brown is 6-5 after wins this year, and Cornell is 4-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Big Red are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Cornell have won two out of their last three games against Brown.