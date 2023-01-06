Who's Playing

Harvard @ Brown

Current Records: Harvard 9-6; Brown 7-7

What to Know

Get ready for an Ivy battle as the Brown Bears and the Harvard Crimson will face off at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Brown winning the first 84-73 on the road and Harvard taking the second 65-50.

The Bears came up short against the Pennsylvania Quakers on Monday, falling 76-68.

The Crimson lost a heartbreaker to the Princeton Tigers when they met last February, and they left with a heavy heart again on Saturday. Harvard fell just short of Princeton by a score of 69-66.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Brown is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The losses put the Bears at 7-7 and Harvard at 9-6. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Brown is stumbling into the matchup with the ninth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.1 on average. Harvard has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 47th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 67.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.85

Odds

The Bears are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Crimson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Brown and Harvard both have one win in their last two games.