Who's Playing

Maine @ Brown

Current Records: Maine 4-1; Brown 1-4

What to Know

The Maine Black Bears are on the road again Sunday and play against the Brown Bears at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 27 at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. The Black Bears should still be feeling good after a victory, while Brown will be looking to get back in the win column.

Maine has more to be thankful for after their game against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils this past Wednesday. Maine walked away with a 66-58 win.

As for Brown, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a hard 73-62 fall against the UMass Lowell River Hawks this past Wednesday.

Maine is expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Black Bears' win brought them up to 4-1 while the Bears' defeat pulled them down to a reciprocal 1-4. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Maine ranks 10th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 51.70% on the season. Less enviably, Brown has allowed their opponents to shoot 50.20% from the floor on average, which is the 357th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a 5-point favorite against the Black Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.