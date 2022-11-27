Who's Playing

Maine @ Brown

Current Records: Maine 4-1; Brown 1-4

What to Know

The Brown Bears will play host again and welcome the Maine Black Bears to Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Sunday. Maine should still be riding high after a victory, while the Bears will be looking to regain their footing.

It looks like Brown got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a hard 73-62 fall against the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Wednesday.

As for Maine, they have more to be thankful for after their game against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on Wednesday. Maine beat Central Connecticut State 66-58.

The Bears are now 1-4 while the Black Bears sit at a mirror-image 4-1. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Brown has allowed their opponents to shoot 50.20% from the floor on average, which is the 356th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Maine's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with a 51.70% field goal percentage, good for 10th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.