Who's Playing

New Hamp. @ Brown

Current Records: New Hamp. 5-6; Brown 6-5

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Brown Bears are heading back home. They and the New Hamp. Wildcats will compete for holiday cheer at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. The Wildcats will be strutting in after a win while Brown will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The matchup between the Bears and the Michigan State Spartans last week was not a total blowout, but with Brown falling 68-50 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding Brown back was the mediocre play of guard Dan Friday, who did not have his best game: he played for 25 minutes but put up just four points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, New Hamp. strolled past the Holy Cross Crusaders with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 78-60.

Brown is now 6-5 while New Hamp. sits at a mirror-image 5-6. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bears are stumbling into the contest with the 10th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64 on average. The Wildcats have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.80% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.