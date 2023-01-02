Who's Playing

Pennsylvania @ Brown

Current Records: Pennsylvania 6-7; Brown 7-6

What to Know

The Pennsylvania Quakers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. UPenn and the Brown Bears will face off in an Ivy battle at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. The Quakers won both of their matches against Brown last season (77-73 and 89-88) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

UPenn couldn't have asked for better way to wrap up 2022 than the 93-61 stomp they got at home against the Wilkes Colonels last week.

Meanwhile, Brown was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Thursday as they fell 63-58 to the Northwestern Wildcats. Guard Kino Lilly Jr. (17 points) was the top scorer for Brown.

Barring any buzzer beaters, UPenn is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Pennsylvania's victory lifted them to 6-7 while Brown's loss dropped them down to 7-6. We'll see if the Quakers can repeat their recent success or if the Bears bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.80

Odds

The Quakers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Pennsylvania have won both of the games they've played against Brown in the last three years.