Who's Playing
Pennsylvania @ Brown
Current Records: Pennsylvania 6-7; Brown 7-6
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Pennsylvania Quakers will be on the road. UPenn and the Brown Bears will face off in an Ivy battle at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. The Quakers won both of their matches against Brown last season (77-73 and 89-88) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
UPenn couldn't have asked for better way to wrap up 2022 than the 93-61 stomp they got at home against the Wilkes Colonels on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Brown was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 63-58 to the Northwestern Wildcats. The top scorer for Brown was guard Kino Lilly Jr. (17 points).
Pennsylvania's win lifted them to 6-7 while Brown's loss dropped them down to 7-6. We'll see if the Quakers can repeat their recent success or if the Bears bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Pennsylvania have won both of the games they've played against Brown in the last two years.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Pennsylvania 89 vs. Brown 88
- Jan 02, 2022 - Pennsylvania 77 vs. Brown 73