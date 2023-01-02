Who's Playing

Pennsylvania @ Brown

Current Records: Pennsylvania 6-7; Brown 7-6

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Pennsylvania Quakers will be on the road. UPenn and the Brown Bears will face off in an Ivy battle at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. The Quakers won both of their matches against Brown last season (77-73 and 89-88) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

UPenn couldn't have asked for better way to wrap up 2022 than the 93-61 stomp they got at home against the Wilkes Colonels on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Brown was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 63-58 to the Northwestern Wildcats. The top scorer for Brown was guard Kino Lilly Jr. (17 points).

Pennsylvania's win lifted them to 6-7 while Brown's loss dropped them down to 7-6. We'll see if the Quakers can repeat their recent success or if the Bears bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Pennsylvania have won both of the games they've played against Brown in the last two years.