Brown vs. Princeton odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 111-87 roll

The Princeton Tigers host the Brown Bears on Friday in a key Ivy League showdown. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET from L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium. The Tigers (16-9, 8-4) currently sit in third place in the Ivy League standings, with Brown (18-10, 6-6) two games behind in fourth place. The top four teams at the end of the season advance to the 2019 Ivy League Tournament, which awards an automatic NCAA Tournament berth to the winner. Princeton has won four of its last five, but is looking to rebound from a loss at Harvard in its last outing. Brown has won five of its past seven, including a 78-70 victory over Princeton in the first meeting between the clubs. The Tigers are four-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 136.5 in the latest Princeton vs. Brown odds. Before you make any Princeton vs. Brown picks, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned nearly $4,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 18 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a strong 111-87 run against the spread. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has zeroed in on Brown vs. Princeton from every angle, crunched the numbers and generated an against the spread pick that hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations. The selection is exclusively available at SportsLine.

The model knows the Tigers are eager to even the season series with Brown while cementing their position in the top four of the conference standings. They have won three straight home games while holding each opponent to 68 or fewer points.

Princeton has been balanced and efficient on the offensive end as well. The Tigers have committed turnovers on just 17.8 percent of their possessions, the second-lowest mark in the Ivy League.

Senior guard Myles Stephens has helped fill the void left by leading scorer Devin Cannady (18. 2 ppg), who departed the team because of personal issues. Stephens is averaging 13.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest. He had a season-high 21 points and six rebounds in Saturday's game against Harvard

But just because the Tigers have been careful with the basketball doesn't mean they'll cover the Princeton vs. Brown spread on Friday.

The model also knows the Bears have averaged 74 points in their past four wins and are coming off a 75-51 victory on Saturday against Cornell. They made 15 of 17 free throws and forced 17 turnovers while also winning the rebounding battle 39-32. Joshua Howard came off the bench to lead the way with 16 points, while Obi Okolie had 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals.

In the first meeting with Princeton on Feb. 9, Okolie had 18 points as five Bears reached double-figures in their 78-70 victory. They shot 50 percent from the field while holding Princeton to 39.1 percent.

Who wins Brown vs. Princeton? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you should be all over Friday, all from the model that has returned nearly $4,200 to $100 players the last two years.