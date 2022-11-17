Who's Playing

Stony Brook @ Brown

Current Records: Stony Brook 1-2; Brown 0-3

What to Know

The Stony Brook Seawolves' road trip will continue as they head to Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday to face off against the Brown Bears. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Seawolves came up short against the Rhode Island Rams on Tuesday, falling 74-64. Forward Kenan Sarvan had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only two points on 1-for-11 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Brown was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 75-70 to the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds.

The losses put Stony Brook at 1-2 and the Bears at 0-3. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Stony Brook has only been able to knock down 40.70% percent of their shots, which is the 53rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Brown has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 51.60% from the floor on average, which is the 354th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.