Who's Playing

UMass Lowell @ Brown

Current Records: UMass Lowell 4-1; Brown 1-3

What to Know

The UMass Lowell River Hawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Brown Bears at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last December, where the River Hawks won nothing to nothing, we could be in for a big score.

Everything came up roses for UMass Lowell at home against the Emerson Lions this past Saturday as the team secured a 105-53 victory.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Brown and the Stony Brook Seawolves this past Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Brown wrapped it up with a 64-53 win at home.

The wins brought UMass Lowell up to 4-1 and Brown to 1-3. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The River Hawks come into the contest boasting the 11th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 52.90%. Less enviably, the Bears have allowed their opponents to shoot 49% from the floor on average, which is the eighth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UMass Lowell and Brown tied in their last contest.