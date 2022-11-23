Who's Playing

UMass Lowell @ Brown

Current Records: UMass Lowell 4-1; Brown 1-3

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the UMass Lowell River Hawks will be on the road. They will take on the Brown Bears at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last December, where UMass Lowell won nothing to nothing, we could be in for a big score.

The River Hawks were completely in charge this past Saturday, breezing past the Emerson Lions 105-53 at home.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Brown and the Stony Brook Seawolves last week was still a pretty decisive one as Brown wrapped it up with a 64-53 win at home.

UMass Lowell is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 2-0 ATS in away games but only 2-1 all in all.

The wins brought UMass Lowell up to 4-1 and the Bears to 1-3. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The River Hawks rank ninth in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 52.90% on the season. Less enviably, Brown has allowed their opponents to shoot 49% from the floor on average, which is the sixth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Brown.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The River Hawks are a 4-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UMass Lowell and Brown tied in their last contest.