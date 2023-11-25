Saturday's college basketball slate is filled with quality action across the country. One of the first Division 1 games of the day will pit the Brown Bears against the UMKC Roos. The matchup is part of the 2023 Nassau Championship, an eight-team event at Baha Mar Convention Center. Brown is 1-5 this season, with Kansas City entering at 2-3 overall and aiming to stop a three-game losing skid.

Tipoff is at 11 a.m. ET in Nassau. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Bears as 3.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 141 in the latest Brown vs. UMKC odds.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Brown vs. UMKC:

Brown vs. Kansas City spread: Brown -3.5

Brown vs. Kansas City over/under: 141 points

Brown vs. Kansas City money line: Brown -165, UMKC +139

Brown: The Bears are 2-2 against the spread in the last four neutral-site games

Kansas City: The Roos are 2-5 against the spread in the last seven neutral-site games

Why Brown can cover

Brown has two tremendous standout players to lead the way. Junior forward Nana Owusu-Anane is the team's leader with 8.8 rebounds per contest, and he has three double-doubles already this season. Owusu-Anane is averaging 16.8 points per game and shooting 52% from the field. Junior guard Kino Lilly Jr. is Brown's leading scorer with 18.8 points per game, headlined by 22 points in the team's game against Delaware on Friday in Nassau. The Bears are also above-average in generating an offensive rebound on more than 30% of missed shots, and Kansas City has visible shortcomings on both ends of the floor.

The Roos are giving up more than 86 points per game to Division 1 opponents this season, with Kansas City yielding 23.0 free throw attempts per game and 41.0% 3-point shooting in 2023-24. Kansas City is also shooting only 64.0% from the free throw line and 30.3% from 3-point distance on offense. The Roos also have more turnovers (13.2 per game) than assists (12.6 per game) this season.

Why UMKC can cover

Kansas City is led by senior guard Anderson Kopp, who has averaged double figures in scoring in four separate seasons. Kopp is leading the team with 13.8 points per game in 2023-24, and he leads an offense that is shooting 52% inside the arc. On defense, the Roos are forcing 16.8 turnovers and creating 7.4 steals per game, and opponents are shooting only 47.5% on 2-point attempts against Kansas City.

The Roos should also benefit from Brown's shortcomings on offense. The Bears are near the bottom of the country in shooting efficiency, making only 39.6% of shots from the field, including 46.6% of 2-point attempts and 30.1% of 3-point attempts. Brown is also one of the worst free throw shooting teams in the country, making only 58.8% of shots, and the Bears are worse than the national average in protecting the ball when it comes to turnover avoidance.

