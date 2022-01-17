Who's Playing

Yale @ Brown

Current Records: Yale 7-8; Brown 9-10

What to Know

The Brown Bears will be returning home after a six-game road trip. The Bears and the Yale Bulldogs will face off in an Ivy battle at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. Yale will be strutting in after a win while Brown will be stumbling in from a loss.

Brown was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 76-74 to the Princeton Tigers.

Meanwhile, the Cornell Big Red typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Yale proved too difficult a challenge. Yale made easy work of the Big Red and carried off a 96-69 victory.

Brown's defeat took them down to 9-10 while Yale's win pulled them up to 7-8. We'll see if the Bears can steal the Bulldogs' luck or if Yale records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET

Monday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.