Who's Playing

Yale @ Brown

Current Records: Yale 19-7; Brown 14-12

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs and the Brown Bears will face off in an Ivy clash at 7:30 p.m. ET March 4 at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Cornell Big Red typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday the Bulldogs proved too difficult a challenge. Yale captured a comfortable 76-58 victory.

Meanwhile, Brown strolled past the Columbia Lions with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 84-73.

Yale is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Yale came out on top in a nail-biter against Brown in the teams' previous meeting in January, sneaking past 81-78. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Bulldogs since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bulldogs slightly, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Yale have won all of the games they've played against Brown in the last three years.