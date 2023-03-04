Who's Playing
Yale @ Brown
Current Records: Yale 19-7; Brown 14-12
What to Know
The Brown Bears will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Bears and the Yale Bulldogs will face off in an Ivy battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Brown didn't have too much trouble with the Columbia Lions on the road this past Saturday as they won 84-73.
Meanwhile, the Cornell Big Red typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Yale proved too difficult a challenge. Yale strolled past Cornell with points to spare, taking the contest 76-58.
It was close but no cigar for Brown as they fell 81-78 to the Bulldogs in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe the Bears will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Yale have won all of the games they've played against Brown in the last three years.
- Jan 16, 2023 - Yale 81 vs. Brown 78
- Mar 05, 2022 - Yale 74 vs. Brown 65
- Jan 17, 2022 - Yale 66 vs. Brown 63