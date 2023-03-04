Who's Playing

Yale @ Brown

Current Records: Yale 19-7; Brown 14-12

What to Know

The Brown Bears will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Bears and the Yale Bulldogs will face off in an Ivy battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Brown didn't have too much trouble with the Columbia Lions on the road this past Saturday as they won 84-73.

Meanwhile, the Cornell Big Red typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Yale proved too difficult a challenge. Yale strolled past Cornell with points to spare, taking the contest 76-58.

It was close but no cigar for Brown as they fell 81-78 to the Bulldogs in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe the Bears will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Yale have won all of the games they've played against Brown in the last three years.