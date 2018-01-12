Brown vs. Yale odds: College basketball picks from proven computer model

A full evening of college basketball action tips off at 5:30 p.m. ET Friday when Brown goes on the road to take on Yale at the John J. Lee Amphitheater. The Yale Bulldogs are favored by eight points against the Bears, unchanged from the open.

We can tell you the model projects 19 points for Miye Oni of Yale, who also grabs seven rebounds in the simulation. Brown, meanwhile, is paced by Desmond Cambridge, who scores 15 points in the simulation, while Brandon Anderson adds 11.

The computer knows that Brown had a mediocre 7-6 start this season and has lost three in a row on the road coming into this matchup. Defense has been a huge problem for the Bears. They've been among the worst in the nation in opponent scoring average, giving up 76.6 points per game.

That unit will get a stiff test from Oni, who leads the Bulldogs at 16.9 points per game. His length (6-feet-7) is a huge challenge because he can get to the bucket or hit shots from beyond the arc, where he's almost 40 percent for the season.

And while the Bears are a relatively strong shooting team themselves, they've struggled when it comes to ball movement. No player averages more than four assists and they are 211th nationally in assists with an average of just 13.5. Comparatively, Yale averages 18.4 assists, good for 10th in the nation.

But just because the Bears have had some early-season struggles doesn't mean they won't be able to go on the road and keep it competitive against Yale.

Yale, just two years removed from an NCAA Tournament appearance and one year removed from being 18-11, has struggled to a 7-9 start. It has also lost four of five, including a surprising 85-64 blowout loss at home against Monmouth -- a MAAC team that has won just five games this season.

Defense has also been an issue for Yale, as it has given up 75.1 points per contest. The Bulldogs are also just 2-6 against the spread this season.

Will Yale protect its home court with a big win that covers the spread or will Brown make a big statement by going on the road and winning or at least staying competitive?