Bruce Pearl will make his network debut on Saturday alongside Brad Nessler and Bill Raftery when he is on the call for the CBS Sports Classic. Pearl, the former Tennessee and Auburn coach, was hired by CBS Sports shortly after stepping down from his post at the helm of the Tigers' program. He will be on the call for regular-season games and contribute to studio coverage for the network this season.

The first game of the marquee doubleheader will feature a matchup between No. 22 Kentucky and St. John's. Kentucky coach Mark Pope played for St. John's coach Rick Pitino on the Wildcats' 1996 national title team.

"It's going to be an incredible matchup," Pearl said on CBS Sports HQ. "Kudos to Kentucky for being willing to play their old coach in St. John's and stepping out of conference and giving coach Pitino an opportunity to coach against a place that obviously he treasures and loves and endears. It's an important game for both teams."

Kentucky is coming off its best win of the season last week against Indiana. Before that comeback win over the Hoosiers, the Wildcats' best win came against Valparaiso in the second game of the season. As for St. John's, Pitino's squad is seeking a statement win after starting 0-3 against ranked opponents this season.

The second leg of the doubleheader will also be a good one, as No. 12 North Carolina is set to face Ohio State. The player to keep an eye on in that game is North Carolina freshman Caleb Wilson, who projects as a top-five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Pearl has familiarity with Wilson, as that was someone the former Auburn coach tried to land when he was still working in college basketball.

"I love his motor," Pearl said. "I love how he impacts the game on both ends of the floor. I love the fact that he plays with a little bit of a chip on his shoulder. Why? Because he was in that class with AJ Dybantsa. He was in that class with the Boozer twins. He was in that class with (Darryn) Peterson his whole life. ... He has a great future."