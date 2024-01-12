Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Bryant and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. After one quarter their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Binghamton 42-23.

Bryant came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ Bryant Bulldogs

Current Records: Binghamton 8-5, Bryant 9-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the Binghamton Bearcats and the Bryant Bulldogs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 11th at Chace Athletic Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Binghamton scored the most points they've had all season to find success two weeks ago. They blew past the Pacers, posting a 108-52 victory at home. With that victory, Binghamton brought their scoring average up to 75.8 points per game.

Meanwhile, Bryant and UMBC couldn't quite live up to the 173.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Bulldogs rang in the new year with a 81-67 victory over the Retrievers on Saturday.

The Bearcats pushed their record up to 8-5 with that win, which was their sixth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 89.0 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-7.

Thursday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Binghamton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bryant struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Binghamton is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Bryant is a solid 7-point favorite against Binghamton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155.5 points.

Series History

Bryant and Binghamton both have 1 win in their last 2 games.