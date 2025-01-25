Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ Bryant Bulldogs

Current Records: Binghamton 9-11, Bryant 11-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the Binghamton Bearcats and the Bryant Bulldogs are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chace Athletic Center. The Bearcats have a tough task ahead: they'll enter the contest with four straight losses, while the Bulldogs will come in with five straight victories.

Last Saturday, Binghamton came up short against Albany and fell 70-65.

Meanwhile, everything went Bryant's way against New Hamp. on Thursday as Bryant made off with a 95-76 win. The Bulldogs have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matches by 19 points or more this season.

Bryant was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as New Hamp. only posted ten.

Binghamton's defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-11. As for Bryant, their victory bumped their record up to 11-9.

Binghamton and Bryant were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, but Binghamton came up empty-handed after a 70-69 loss. Can Binghamton avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Bryant has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Binghamton.