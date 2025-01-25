Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ Bryant Bulldogs

Current Records: Binghamton 9-11, Bryant 11-9

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the Binghamton Bearcats and the Bryant Bulldogs are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chace Athletic Center. The Bearcats have a tough task ahead: they'll enter the contest with four straight losses, while the Bulldogs will come in with five straight victories.

Last Saturday, Binghamton came up short against Albany and fell 70-65.

Meanwhile, everything went Bryant's way against New Hamp. on Thursday as Bryant made off with a 95-76 win. The Bulldogs have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matches by 19 points or more this season.

Bryant was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as New Hamp. only posted ten.

Binghamton's defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-11. As for Bryant, their victory bumped their record up to 11-9.

Binghamton and Bryant were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, but Binghamton came up empty-handed after a 70-69 loss. Can Binghamton avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Bryant has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Binghamton.

  • Feb 10, 2024 - Bryant 70 vs. Binghamton 69
  • Jan 11, 2024 - Bryant 77 vs. Binghamton 69
  • Jan 28, 2023 - Binghamton 84 vs. Bryant 67
  • Dec 31, 2022 - Bryant 82 vs. Binghamton 78