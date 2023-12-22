Who's Playing

Drexel Dragons @ Bryant Bulldogs

Current Records: Drexel 7-5, Bryant 7-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET Where: Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Drexel has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Bryant Bulldogs at 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday at Chace Athletic Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Drexel scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Monday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 117-49 win over the Nittany Lions. That 117-49 margin sets a new team best for Drexel this season.

Meanwhile, it may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Bryant ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They came out on top against the Tigers by a score of 101-93. The win was just what Bryant needed coming off of a 85-53 defeat in their prior contest.

The Dragons' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-5. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.8 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, they now have a winning record of 7-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Drexel have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bryant struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Drexel was able to grind out a solid win over Bryant in their previous meeting back in November of 2019, winning 86-74. The rematch might be a little tougher for Drexel since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Drexel won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.