Who's Playing

Maine Black Bears @ Bryant Bulldogs

Current Records: Maine 15-16, Bryant 19-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Bryant Bulldogs and the Maine Black Bears are set to clash at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chace Athletic Center in an America East postseason contest. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Tuesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Bulldogs beat the Great Danes 83-79. The win made it back-to-back wins for Bryant.

Meanwhile, the Black Bears earned a 71-65 win over the River Hawks on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs' victory bumped their record up to 19-12. As for the Black Bears, they pushed their record up to 15-16 with that win, which was their third straight at home.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Bryant have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Maine, though, as they've been averaging only 32.9 rebounds per game. Given Bryant's sizable advantage in that area, Maine will need to find a way to close that gap.

Bryant beat Maine 77-72 in their previous meeting back in February. Does Bryant have another victory up their sleeve, or will Maine turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Bryant and Maine both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.