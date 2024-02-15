Who's Playing

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the Bryant Bulldogs and the Maine Black Bears are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 15th at Chace Athletic Center. Bryant will be strutting in after a win while the Black Bears will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Binghamton typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Bryant proved too difficult a challenge. In a tight matchup that could have gone either way, they made off with a 70-69 win over the Bearcats. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Bryant.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.5% worse than the opposition, a fact Maine found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell just short of the Wildcats by a score of 60-57. Maine has struggled against the Wildcats recently, as their game on Saturday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Maine struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Bulldogs have been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 16-9 record this season. As for the Black Bears, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost nine of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-13 record this season.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Bryant have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Maine, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6 rebounds per game. Given Bryant's sizable advantage in that area, the Black Bears will need to find a way to close that gap.

Bryant came up short against the Black Bears when the teams last played last Saturday, falling 79-72. Will Bryant have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Maine has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Bryant.