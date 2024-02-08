Who's Playing
New Hamp. Wildcats @ Bryant Bulldogs
Current Records: New Hamp. 13-8, Bryant 14-9
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island
What to Know
We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the New Hamp. Wildcats and the Bryant Bulldogs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 8th at Chace Athletic Center. New Hamp. is looking to tack on another W to their four-game streak on the road.
Winning is just a little bit easier when you nail eight more threes than your opponent, a fact New Hamp. proved on Saturday. They took down the River Hawks 89-73.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Bryant on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 79-72 to the Black Bears.
The Wildcats are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-8 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 14-9.
Thursday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: New Hamp. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bryant struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
New Hamp. lost to the Bulldogs on the road by a decisive 89-74 margin in their previous matchup back in January. Can New Hamp. avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Bryant has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Hamp..
- Jan 13, 2024 - Bryant 89 vs. New Hamp. 74
- Mar 04, 2023 - New Hamp. 67 vs. Bryant 60
- Feb 04, 2023 - Bryant 70 vs. New Hamp. 46
- Jan 14, 2023 - Bryant 87 vs. New Hamp. 81
- Dec 08, 2021 - Bryant 76 vs. New Hamp. 59
- Dec 01, 2020 - Bryant 93 vs. New Hamp. 85
- Nov 26, 2019 - New Hamp. 87 vs. Bryant 76
- Dec 01, 2018 - Bryant 75 vs. New Hamp. 65
- Dec 02, 2017 - New Hamp. 75 vs. Bryant 59
- Dec 10, 2016 - New Hamp. 86 vs. Bryant 73