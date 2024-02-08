Who's Playing

Current Records: New Hamp. 13-8, Bryant 14-9

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the New Hamp. Wildcats and the Bryant Bulldogs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 8th at Chace Athletic Center. Bryant is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop New Hamp. in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain eight more threes than your opponent, a fact New Hamp. proved on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 89-73 win over the River Hawks.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Bryant last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 79-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Black Bears.

The Wildcats' victory was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 13-8. As for the Bulldogs, their loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 14-9.

Thursday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: New Hamp. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bryant struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

New Hamp. ended up a good deal behind the Bulldogs in their previous matchup back in January, losing 89-74. Can New Hamp. avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Bryant is a 5-point favorite against New Hamp., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 158 points.

Series History

Bryant has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Hamp..