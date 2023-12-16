Who's Playing

Towson Tigers @ Bryant Bulldogs

Current Records: Towson 5-5, Bryant 6-6

What to Know

The Bryant Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Towson Tigers at 2:00 p.m. ET on December 16th at UBS Arena. Bryant is expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

Bryant managed to keep up with Cincinnati until halftime on Tuesday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Bulldogs were dealt a punishing 85-53 defeat at the hands of the Bearcats. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Bryant has scored all season.

Despite their loss, Bryant saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Earl Timberlake, who scored 12 points along with five rebounds and three blocks, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Connor Withers, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Bryant struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Cincinnati pulled down 15 offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, Towson scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They strolled past the Retrievers with points to spare, taking the game 89-73. The win made it back-to-back wins for Towson.

The Bulldogs' defeat dropped their record down to 6-6. As for the Tigers, the victory got them back to even at 5-5.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Bryant have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Towson struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Bryant was able to grind out a solid victory over Towson in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, winning 69-59. The rematch might be a little tougher for Bryant since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Towson is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Bryant, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 133 points.

Series History

Bryant won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.