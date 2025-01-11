Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ Bryant Bulldogs

Current Records: Vermont 9-8, Bryant 7-9

What to Know

Bryant is 0-4 against Vermont since January of 2023 but things could change on Saturday. Both will face off in an America East battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Chace Athletic Center. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.6 points per game this season.

Having struggled with four defeats in a row, Bryant finally turned things around against Maine on Saturday. They blew past the Black Bears, posting an 81-55 win. The oddsmakers were on the Bulldogs' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Bryant was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Maine only posted eight.

Meanwhile, Vermont had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 52 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Thursday. They snuck past the River Hawks with a 67-63 victory.

Bryant's win bumped their record up to 7-9. As for Vermont, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 9-8 record this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Bryant has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Vermont, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1. Given Bryant's sizable advantage in that area, Vermont will need to find a way to close that gap.

Bryant lost to Vermont at home by a decisive 65-48 margin in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Will Bryant have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Vermont has won all of the games they've played against Bryant in the last 2 years.