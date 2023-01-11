Who's Playing

Albany @ Bryant

Current Records: Albany 6-12; Bryant 10-6

What to Know

Get ready for an America East battle as the Bryant Bulldogs and the Albany Great Danes will face off at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Chace Athletic Center. Bryant is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

The Bulldogs came up short against the UMBC Retrievers on Sunday, falling 81-73.

Meanwhile, Albany made easy work of the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Sunday and carried off an 89-63 win.

This next contest looks promising for Bryant, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

Bryant is now 10-6 while Albany sits at 6-12. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bulldogs rank 11th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 83.4 on average. Less enviably, the Great Danes have only been able to knock down 40.80% percent of their shots, which is the 16th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Albany.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Great Danes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Albany won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.