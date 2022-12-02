Who's Playing
Brown @ Bryant
Current Records: Brown 3-4; Bryant 6-1
What to Know
The Brown Bears are on the road again Friday and play against the Bryant Bulldogs at 6 p.m. ET Dec. 2 at Chace Athletic Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Bears were able to grind out a solid victory over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on Tuesday, winning 59-51.
Meanwhile, Bryant was fully in charge on Monday, breezing past the Framingham State Rams 98-44 at home.
Brown have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-4 ATS when expected to lose.
The wins brought Brown up to 3-4 and Bryant to 6-1. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Brown is stumbling into the contest with the 30th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.4 on average. The Bulldogs' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank first in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 95.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 10-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Brown have won five out of their last six games against Bryant.
- Nov 26, 2021 - Bryant 65 vs. Brown 59
- Nov 05, 2019 - Brown 73 vs. Bryant 71
- Nov 25, 2018 - Brown 84 vs. Bryant 60
- Nov 26, 2017 - Brown 81 vs. Bryant 67
- Nov 28, 2016 - Brown 91 vs. Bryant 90
- Dec 05, 2015 - Brown 76 vs. Bryant 68