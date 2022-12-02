Who's Playing

Brown @ Bryant

Current Records: Brown 3-4; Bryant 6-1

What to Know

The Brown Bears are on the road again Friday and play against the Bryant Bulldogs at 6 p.m. ET Dec. 2 at Chace Athletic Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Bears were able to grind out a solid victory over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on Tuesday, winning 59-51.

Meanwhile, Bryant was fully in charge on Monday, breezing past the Framingham State Rams 98-44 at home.

Brown have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-4 ATS when expected to lose.

The wins brought Brown up to 3-4 and Bryant to 6-1. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Brown is stumbling into the contest with the 30th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.4 on average. The Bulldogs' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank first in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 95.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 10-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Brown have won five out of their last six games against Bryant.