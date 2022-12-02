Who's Playing

Brown @ Bryant

Current Records: Brown 3-4; Bryant 6-1

What to Know

The Brown Bears are staying on the road on Friday to face off against the Bryant Bulldogs at 6 p.m. ET Dec. 2 at Chace Athletic Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Bears were able to grind out a solid victory over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on Tuesday, winning 59-51.

Meanwhile, Bryant took their contest at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 98-44 win over the Framingham State Rams.

Brown is now 3-4 while the Bulldogs sit at 6-1. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Brown is 35th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.4 on average. Bryant's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the second most points per game in college basketball at 95.7.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Brown have won four out of their last six games against Bryant.