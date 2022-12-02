Who's Playing
Brown @ Bryant
Current Records: Brown 3-4; Bryant 6-1
What to Know
The Brown Bears are staying on the road on Friday to face off against the Bryant Bulldogs at 6 p.m. ET Dec. 2 at Chace Athletic Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Bears were able to grind out a solid victory over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on Tuesday, winning 59-51.
Meanwhile, Bryant took their contest at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 98-44 win over the Framingham State Rams.
Brown is now 3-4 while the Bulldogs sit at 6-1. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Brown is 35th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.4 on average. Bryant's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the second most points per game in college basketball at 95.7.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Brown have won four out of their last six games against Bryant.
- Nov 26, 2021 - Bryant 65 vs. Brown 59
- Nov 05, 2019 - Brown 73 vs. Bryant 71
- Nov 25, 2018 - Brown 84 vs. Bryant 60
- Nov 26, 2017 - Brown 0 vs. Bryant 0
- Nov 28, 2016 - Brown 91 vs. Bryant 90
- Dec 05, 2015 - Brown 76 vs. Bryant 68