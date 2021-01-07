NEC action helps get the Thursday college basketball schedule underway when the Central Connecticut Blue Devils travel to take on the Bryant Bulldogs at 4 p.m. ET. Central Connecticut is just 2-5 on the season but is tied for third in the conference with a 2-2 mark. Bryant is 7-2 overall and is second in the conference with a 3-1 NEC record.

Bryant vs. Central Connecticut spread: Bryant -14

Bryant vs. Central Connecticut over-under: 164 points

BRY: Is 6-2 against the spread this season

CCSU: Is 2-4 against the spread this season

Why Bryant can cover



The Bulldogs, who opened their season with an impressive showing in an 85-84 loss to Syracuse, look like NEC contenders and they come into this matchup on a four-game winning streak. They've found success on both ends of the floor during their current streak. The defense held opponents to 75 or fewer points in the first three games of that run. Then the offense took over in a 93-88 win at UMass in their last outing.

Michael Green III is Bryant's leading scorer at 18.7 ppg. Peter Kiss (17.4 ppg), Chris Childs (15.0 ppg) and Charles Pride (14.0 ppg) are all heavily involved on offense as well. The Bulldogs are 6-2 against the spread this season.

Why Central Connecticut can cover

The Blue Devils haven't had the overall success that Bryant has enjoyed this season, but they've been battling in NEC play, even as COVID-19 concerns have cancelled their last two games. They have a 2-2 conference mark and haven't lost by more than eight points in those two setbacks. They're also coming off perhaps their strongest showing of the season when they beat St. Francis (BKN) 78-59 back on Dec. 16.

Greg Outlaw leads the team with 12.5 ppg and 5.5 rpg. Tre Mitchell averages 12.0 ppg and is one of the team's better 3-point shooters at 41.4 percent for the season.

