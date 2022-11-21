Who's Playing

Detroit @ Bryant

Current Records: Detroit 2-2; Bryant 3-1

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Bryant Bulldogs are heading back home. They will take on the Detroit Titans at noon ET on Monday at Chace Athletic Center. Bryant will be strutting in after a victory while Detroit will be stumbling in from a loss.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Bulldogs beat the Florida International Panthers 91-85 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Detroit was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and that's exactly how things played out. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 76-55 punch to the gut against the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Bryant is now 3-1 while Detroit sits at 2-2. Bryant is 1-1 after wins this year, and the Titans are 1-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 12 p.m. ET

Monday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.