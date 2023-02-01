Who's Playing

Maine @ Bryant

Current Records: Maine 9-12; Bryant 13-8

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Bryant Bulldogs are heading back home. The Bulldogs and the Maine Black Bears will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Chace Athletic Center. Maine should still be riding high after a win, while Bryant will be looking to right the ship.

Bryant received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 84-67 to the Binghamton Bearcats.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Saturday Maine sidestepped the Albany Great Danes for a 72-68 victory.

Bryant is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Bulldogs against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Bryant is now 13-8 while the Black Bears sit at 9-12. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Bryant is 21st worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.7 on average. Maine has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.60% from the floor on average, which is the 18th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Black Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.