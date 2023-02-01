Who's Playing

Maine @ Bryant

Current Records: Maine 9-12; Bryant 13-8

What to Know

The Bryant Bulldogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Bulldogs and the Maine Black Bears will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chace Athletic Center. Maine will be strutting in after a win while Bryant will be stumbling in from a loss.

The game between Bryant and the Binghamton Bearcats this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Bryant falling 84-67.

Meanwhile, Maine came out on top in a nail-biter against the Albany Great Danes this past Saturday, sneaking past 72-68. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

The Bulldogs are now 13-8 while the Black Bears sit at 9-12. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Bryant is stumbling into the contest with the 21st most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.7 on average. Maine has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.60% from the floor on average, which is the 18th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.