Bryant vs. Sacred Heart odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 13 predictions from proven simulation

The Bryant University Bulldogs and the Sacred Heart Pioneers are set to square off in a Northeast Conference matchup at 5 p.m. ET Thursday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. Sacred Heart is 14-11 overall and 5-4 at home, while the Bulldogs are 12-12 overall and 4-8 on the road. Sacred Heart has lost two in a row after having a four-game winning streak snapped.

Bryant has won three of its past five games. The Pioneers are favored by four points in the latest Sacred Heart vs. Bryant odds, while the over-under is set at 143.5.

Sacred Heart vs. Bryant University spread: Sacred Heart -4

Sacred Heart vs. Bryant University over-under: 143.5 points

Sacred Heart vs. Bryant University money line: Sacred Heart -192, Bryant University 156

SH: 9-6 against the spread as a favorite

BRY: 6-4 against the spread as an underdog

What you need to know about Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart fell 61-58 to the Robert Morris Colonials on Saturday. Aaron Clarke hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left to pull within two, but the Colonials then sealed their victory with a free throw. The Pioneers were held to 36 percent shooting from the field. Clarke led Sacred Heart with 17 points. Sacred Heart scored a season-low 22 points in the first half.

What you need to know about Bryant

It was a close one, but on Saturday Bryant sidestepped the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils for a 64-60 win. Benson Lin had 13 points and Juan Cardenas finished with 13 rebounds. Adam Grant, who led the Bulldogs in scoring with 17 points per game, scored only six points.

Both teams have been mediocre against the spread with Bryant entering this matchup 11-12 ATS, while Sacred Heart is 12-12 ATS.

