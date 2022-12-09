Who's Playing

Stony Brook @ Bryant

Current Records: Stony Brook 2-6; Bryant 6-3

What to Know

The Stony Brook Seawolves have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Bryant Bulldogs at 6 p.m. ET on Friday at Chace Athletic Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Stony Brook was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 77-72 to the Yale Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, Bryant found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 97-71 punch to the gut against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Sunday. Bryant was surely aware of their 12.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Guard Charles Pride put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 23 points in addition to six boards.

The losses put the Seawolves at 2-6 and Bryant at 6-3. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Stony Brook is stumbling into the contest with the 13th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.9 on average. Bryant's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with 89 points per game on average, good for fifth best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bryant and Stony Brook both have one win in their last two games.